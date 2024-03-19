Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Bobby Deol wins Coolberg presents Best Actor in a Negative Role for Animal

On March 18th, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards were held at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai, which unfolded into a glamorous evening. This prestigious event attracted a galaxy of stars from the entertainment industry including Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, and many more, converging to celebrate their talent and impeccable style. With an air of excitement, Pinkvilla collaborated with esteemed brands to bestow honors in various categories. Coolberg stood alongside Pinkvilla to present the Best Actor in a Negative Role award to Bobby Deol for his gripping portrayal in Animal.

Bobby Deol wins Coolberg presents Best Actor in a Negative Role award

The illustrious Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 witnessed a momentous occasion as Bobby Deol clinched the Coolberg presents Best Actor in a Negative Role award for his outstanding performance in the 2023 movie Animal. This accolade was presented to him by none other than Sanjay Danchand Ghodawat, Chairman, Sanjay Ghodawat Group, alongside actress Shriya Saran.

In the riveting crime thriller Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bobby breathed life into the character of Abrar Haque, sharing the screen with the cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Madanna, and Triptii Dimri. His performance garnered widespread critical acclaim and resonated deeply with audiences, earning him heartfelt appreciation and admiration.

The third edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards was a spectacular affair, honoring numerous stars for their exceptional contributions to the entertainment world. Check out the complete list of winners HERE.

Advertisement

Our partners include:

TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor

Killer - Powered by Sponsor

Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor

Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner

Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor

Coolberg - Beverage Partner

Just Herbs - Glam Partner

Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner

MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by

Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner

The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner

93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner

MovieMax - Multiplex Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

Taj Lands End - Venue Partner

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: 12th Fail's Vikrant Massey-Medha Shankr bag Best Actors Jury’s Choice