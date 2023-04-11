Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Mouni Roy wins Eva Presents Mould-Breaker

Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 saw the attendance of several A-listers from different walks of life. Held on April 7 at JW Marriott Mumbai, Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 was indeed a grand award night where prominent names from Bollywood, South industry, TV, Fashion, Business, the culinary world, and other industries marked their gracious presence in style and left the town talking. Each celeb has put their best fashion foot forward at the Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 and made several jaws drop as they graciously walked the red carpet.

Mouni won Eva Presents Mould-Breaker Award:

Mouni Roy, who is popular for her sartorial picks, gorgeous looks, and charm also made heads turn at Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 with her stunning outfit. From beginning her career as a telly star to featuring in the biggest Bollywood film, the actress has always climbed the ladder of success and has set an example that nothing is impossible. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks and proves that she can nail any outfit effortlessly. At Pinkvilla Style Icons 2, Mouni donned a white and pink heavily sequined side slit gown and looked absolutely breathtaking. Mouni won the Eva Presents Mould-Breaker award at Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 presented by Rajesh Bhalla, Sales Head Maharashtra & Chattisgarh TtK healthcare limited - Consumer Products Division, Eva Deo, and actress Madhoo Shah.

Take a look at the post here-

Along with Mouni Roy, many other celebrities were honoured at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 for their style and contribution to their field.

About Mouni Roy:

Mouni Roy had a flourishing career in the industry and proved her acting prowess in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Naagin among others. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. The actress was last seen in the blockbuster film Brahmastra where she played an antagonist and essayed the role of Junoon. Speaking about her personal life, Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa.

