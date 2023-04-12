Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Disha Patani wins Bright Outdoor Presents Glamorous Trendsetter Of The Year

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2023 created a lot of buzz everywhere. The leading entertainment and lifestyle media hub, Pinkvilla, kicked off their second edition awards at JW Marriott in Mumbai. The starry night honored celebrities from all walks of life for keeping the style quotient high while entertaining the audience. Many A-listers from Bollywood added glitz and glamour to the show with their presence. We witnessed some prominent names from all fields getting recognized and Disha Patani won the Bright Outdoor presents Glamorous Trendsetter Of The Year- Female award.

To make the grand night a memorable and glamorous one, many reputed brands joined hands with Pinkvilla to sponsor different award categories. The very popular Bright Outdoor associated with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the awards show in the capacity of the presenting sponsor of the event. It sponsored the category of Trendsetter Of The Year- Female award.

Disha Patani wins the Bright Outdoor presents Glamorous Trendsetter Of The Year- Female award

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has time and again managed to impress the audience with her solid performances in films. Apart from her acting chops, the actress has been grabbing headlines for her stunning style statements. Every time she attends a party or steps out in the city, the actress makes sure to make heads turn. For the awards night, the actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a silver halter neck cut-out dress as she posed for the paps. Bright Outdoor presented the Glamorous Trendsetter Of The Year- Female award which was given by Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD, Bright Outdoor Media Pvt. Ltd, Devi Shri Prasad and Boney Kapoor.

Disha Patani’s work front

On the professional front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on July 7, 2023. Besides this, Disha also has Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and an untitled Siva film in her kitty.

