Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Rakul Preet Singh wins Eva Presents Super Stylish Youth Idol

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2023 created a lot of buzz everywhere. The leading entertainment and lifestyle media hub, Pinkvilla, kicked off their second edition awards at JW Marriott in Mumbai. The starry night honored celebrities from all walks of life for keeping the style quotient high while entertaining the audience. Many A-listers from Bollywood added glitz and glamour to the show with their presence. We witnessed some prominent names from all fields getting recognized and Rakul Preet Singh won the Eva presents Super Stylish Youth Idol award.

To make the grand night a memorable and glamorous one, many reputed brands joined hands with Pinkvilla to sponsor different award categories. The most trusted perfume brand, Eva associated with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the awards show in the capacity of the presenting sponsor of the event. It sponsored the category of Super Stylish Youth award.

Rakul Preet Singh wins Eva presents Super Stylish Youth Idol

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh never fails to impress her audience with her impeccable fashion sense and acting skills. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. For the awards night, the actress opted for a stylish black and white dress which she accessorised with a neckpiece. She looked drop dead gorgeous as she posed with her award for the lenses. Eva presented the Super Stylish Youth Idol award to the actress which was given by Sophie Choudry.

Rakul Preet Singh’s work front

On the professional front, Rakul is currently shooting for Meri Patni Ka Remake. Her other big projects are from Tamil, where she shares the screen with Sivakarthikeyan in the big-budget science fiction flick Ayalaan, which has been in post-production for some time now. She will also be seen in Kamal Hassan’s Indian 2. She will also be co-starring with Kajal Aggarwal in the much-awaited film from Shankar.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh’s Wednesday workout session is sure to get your day sorted