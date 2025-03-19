Sikandar helmer AR Murugadoss says shooting with Salman Khan post death threats became ‘hectic’; ‘Our biological cycle went on toss’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death, threats, and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Over the past months, Salman Khan has been receiving death threats from multiple people, some demanding a hefty ransom from the Bollywood superstar. Khan also received threatening messages from infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, after which his security was beefed up. In an interview, Sikandar director AR Murugadoss revealed filming the movie with the bhaijaan of Bollywood became hectic after the threats.

While talking to The Times of India, AR Murugadoss stated that their schedule was very demanding, and things became “more hectic with the threat.” After Khan received death threats, the security was tightened, and the checking of all the extra artists on the sets would take 2-3 hours daily.

The Sikandar director further stated that the entries of people on set and their checkups took most of their day, and they often started the shoot late and ended late by the wee hours of the morning. “Our biological cycle went on toss. But once we adapted, it became a routine, and the set had a very positive energy,” stated AR Murugadoss.

The Ghajini maker further added that the scale of the upcoming action thriller was massive, and they often had scenes with 10,000 to 20,000 people on set. Hence, managing such large crowds required high security and intense coordination.

When asked why he chose the Tiger 3 actor to play the lead role in his upcoming Hindi movie, the Akira director said that the story required a larger-than-life, fan-favorite superstar, and Salman fit the role perfectly. Moreover, his persona and presence brought weight to the character and the narrative.

While Khan will be leading the show, he is joined by actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Kishore. Sikandar is scheduled to be released worldwide on March 30, 2025.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.