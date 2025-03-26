‘Hrithik Roshan is the first superstar for me’, says Black Warrant’s Zahan Kapoor; 'Shah Rukh Khan sir aur Aamir Khan mere liye...'

Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahan Kapoor, who is also the cousin of Ranbir and Kareena Kapoor, recently took center stage with Vikramaditya Motwane's Black Warrant. The actor shared a fun anecdote as he recalled watching Sholay for the first time. He also mentioned that Hrithik Roshan was the first "superstar" for him.

While speaking at NDTV Yuva, Zahan Kapoor was asked at what age he watched the cult-classic Sholay. Reflecting on the memory, he admitted that he went "crazy" after the release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai when he was a child.

"Hrithik Roshan is the first superstar for me, Shah Rukh Khan sir aur Aamir Khan mere liye vo shayad thode pehle ke the to mera connection actually bachpan mein Hrithik Roshan ke saath hua with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai aur main aur mera dost hum dono ne jab dekha hum pagal ho gaye the (SRK sir and Aamir Khan were actors from a slightly earlier years for me, so I had my connection with Hrithik Roshan with KNPH. When my friend and I watched it, we went crazy)," he siad.

Zahan further reminisced about buying the VCD of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and watching it repeatedly. He shared that he owned a sheer black shirt, which he would wear while dancing on his bed. He recalled the immense craze for the film, so much so that he once told his mother, Sheena Sippy (who is also Ramesh Sippy’s daughter), that there couldn't be a better film.

The Black Warrant actor remarked that this statement offended his mother, who believed that Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai was nothing compared to Sholay. While he argued with her, she eventually made him watch Sholay forcefully.

"Tab majboori mein dikhaya mujhe ki yeh dekho... Sholay, aur uske baad mujhe pata chala ki Sholay kya film hai aur sahi mein boht zyada hi bahut kamaal ki picture hai vo (Then I was forced to watch the film and then I realized indeed it is a great film)" he further added recalling that he must have been 12 or 13 years old when he watched it for the first time.

Vikramaditya Motwane's acclaimed web series Black Warrant was released on Netflix earlier this year in January.