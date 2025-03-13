INSIDE Shraddha Kapoor’s mom Shivangi Kolhapure’s intimate birthday celebration; don’t miss Shakti Kapoor’s reaction

Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of veteran actors Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure. Despite a busy schedule, the actress prioritizes her family. Most recently, a video surfaced on the internet that offered an inside glimpse from the birthday celebration of Shraddha’s mother, joined by other family members.

A fan page of Shraddha Kapoor has shared a video of the actress and her family celebrating Shivangi Kolhapure’s birthday. In the clip, we can see the birthday girl cutting the cake while her son, Siddhanth Kapoor, joins her in the cake-cutting. Meanwhile, the Stree 2 actress recorded the momentous occasion on her phone.

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor was also seen standing beside while the entire Kapoor family and their friends clapped and sang birthday song for Kolhapure. A total of 4 scrumptious cakes were seen lying on the table, and adding to the fervor were beautiful lavender and golden balloons lying around him. "Happy birthday to dearest moi," read the caption, followed by a red heart and a hug emoji.

In addition to this, Shraddha’s brother also shared an endearing picture with his mother to wish her. Multiple red-heart emojis the text alongside the picture read, "Ma my" accompanied by a baby emoji.

In an earlier interview with Indian Express’ SCREEN, Shraddha opened up about her family dynamics and proudly revealed that she still lives with her parents and pets. She admitted it being a "blast" further noting that her parents also have had their ups and downs. However, she feels blessed to have a "fabulous support system."

Reflecting on wanting a space in her home, she mentioned that they put a ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign outside their rooms so that nobody disturbs them. She shared that it is a blanket rule that one must be approached and doors can be banged in case of emergency.

On the professional front, Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2. Going further, the actress is yet to make an official announcement about her professional update. However, it was earlier this year that the producer Nikhil Dwivedi shared a picture of the film, Nagin’s clapper board hinting at the film being ready to go on floors.