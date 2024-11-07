Chhath Puja: Anushka Sharma sends good wishes to her fans with special picture from public celebration; don't miss

Anushka Sharma has always cherished festivals that reflect her love and respect for Indian culture. Recently, she took to social media to share a post wishing her fans a happy Chhath Pooja.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the Pari actress shared a special story on the occasion of Chhath. For the post, she shared a picture from an Indian beach where people were celebrating the special Hindu festival of Chhath. Alongside the picture, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Chhath Pooja ki shubhkamnaein" (Happy Chhath Pooja), with a sparkle emoticon.

Check out a screenshot of Anushka Sharma's post on Instagram:

Sharma always takes the opportunity to wish her fans during festivals such as Navratri, Raksha Bandhan, and Diwali. The actress often shares glimpses of her celebrations at home or posts pictures related to the festivals, showcasing her appreciation for this important aspect of our culture.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, on November 5, 2024, Anushka shared an unseen picture of her husband and cricketer, Virat Kohli, to wish him on his birthday. In the picture, Virat held their daughter, Vamika, and son, Akaay, playfully. The casual photo showcased how the cricketer is an amazing father to their children. Although she didn't reveal her kids' faces, it was the first picture she shared of her baby boy after his birth in February 2024. She captioned it with a heart and evil eye emoji.

Anushka Sharma debuted in Bollywood with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film was a massive hit at the box office, and the actress went on to star in films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sanju, and more.

