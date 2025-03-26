Sonu Sood says ‘dua me badi taakat hoti hai’ after wife Sonali’s road accident; thanks fans for THIS

Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali Sood, was injured in a serious accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway. According to initial reports from Hindustan Times, she was traveling with her sister, Sunita, and nephew, Siddharth, who was driving when the mishap occurred. Both Sonali and Siddharth sustained injuries during the incident. Now, following the accident, Sonu took to social media and reassured everyone, stating that his wife is recovering well. He also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming prayers and messages, emphasizing the power of heartfelt wishes.

Sonu Sood took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an update on his wife’s health following the accident. In his post, he wrote, "Dua mein badi takat hoti hai and we have felt it once again. Thank you so much for all the prayers and heartfelt messages. We truly appreciate your support. Sonali and the other two family members are recovering well. Forever grateful for your love and kindness. Sonu Sood & Family." Along with his message, he added heart and folded hands emojis.

As soon as Sonu Sood shared the update, fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt wishes for Sonali’s recovery. One user wrote, “Wishing speedy recovery and good health for madam Sood.” While another commented, “U helped so many people; everyone's prayers r with u. don't worry nothing will happen to u.”

A fan shared, “I pray to God that no trouble ever comes upon Sonu Sood ji.” Someone chimed in with, “Wishing them speedy recovery.” Another message read, “Your kindness and humility inspire millions. Wishing Sonali and the family a speedy recovery.” One more user added, “God bless your family.”

Meanwhile, recently, Nagpur's Max Hospital issued an update regarding Sonali Sood’s condition following a road accident. According to the statement, she, along with her sister and nephew, was brought to the emergency ward around 10:30 PM on Monday (March 24). All three were conscious upon arrival, with stable vital signs despite suffering multiple bruises and abrasions.

Medical assessments confirmed that there were no internal injuries. Sonali’s nephew was discharged after receiving immediate treatment, while she and her sister remain under medical supervision and are showing steady progress in their recovery. The hospital also shared that their condition remains stable.

Sonu Sood tied the knot with Sonali in 1996. They are parents to two sons, Ayaan and Ishant.