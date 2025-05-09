Sushant Singh Rajput once didn't eat bread for 5 months; Jim Sarbh reveals SHOCKING reason behind it

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput gave us some memorable films and etched a special place in the hearts of the audiences. To make a name for himself in the industry, that too being an outsider, the actor had to work extremely hard. Now, his Raabta co-star Jim Sarbh has opened up on the actor's sacrifices for his career and revealed that he didn’t eat bread for five months to prepare his body for action sequences.

Advertisement

In an interview with Mashable India, Jim Sarbh was shown a series of behind-the-scenes pics from his movie sets. When he came across an image from the Raabta days, he recalled how it was taken after their second schedule in Mauritius.

Praising Sushant Singh Rajput’s remarkable physical discipline, Sarbh shared that he was a very good dancer and had "complete control over his body". He added, "I think this morning was the first time he had bread in five months, or something like that."

Jim revealed that SSR was ripped while he wasn't, as he was seen in a giant muscle suit. He also shared that SSR accidentally broke his wrist during one of the action sequences. The cast visible on his arm in the photo was because of that incident.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor also recalled how quickly and effortlessly the late actor learned tough dance and fight scenes. While he was on a play tour in the U.S., Sushant was separately rehearsing the action sequences.

Advertisement

He shared that while he spent four days learning the basics at a training center in Bangkok, SSR mastered the whole fight choreography in just one day.

Meanwhile, Raabta, directed by Dinesh Vijan, features Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It also stars Jim Sarbh and Varun Sharma in supporting roles and Rajkummar Rao in a cameo appearance.

The film revolves around the concept of star-crossed lovers whose destinies intertwine across lifetimes, exploring the concept of reincarnation.

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI files closure report; Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer expresses gratitude