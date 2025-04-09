Tamannaah Bhatia’s witty reply to tricky question hinting at 'Vijay' Varma post-breakup is breaking internet: WATCH video

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you earlier this year that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have mutually parted ways after years of dating. While the news of their break-up came as a shock to their fans, most recently, Bhatia's humorous response to a tricky question hinting towards her ex-beau, ‘Vijay’ Varma, took over the internet.

On Tuesday, April 8, Tamannaah Bhatia attended the trailer launch event of her upcoming project, Odela 2. During the media interaction round, the actress found herself in an awkward situation when she was asked a tricky question about ‘Vijay.’

A member of the media asked the actress, "Aisi koi personality hai jiske upar aap tantra mantra ki vidya se uske upar Vijay haasil karna chahti hai? (Is there any personality on whom you'd like to use occult knowledge to achieve victory over Vijay?)"

Showcasing her true presence of mind, the actress smartly answered the question and stated that she would want to control the paparazzi.

She said, "Yeh to aap pe hi karna padega. Fir saare paparazzi mere mutthi mein honge. What do you say? Karle? Sir pe hi karle? Then all the paparazzi will be listening to whatever I say. (Then I’ll have to do it on you. All the paparazzi will be in the palm of my hand. What do you say? Shall I? Right on your head? Then all the paparazzi will do as I say). "

The moment drew immense laughter and cheer from the audience present as it came in the wake of her much-buzzed breakup with Vijay Varma.

Reacting to the video, several internet users gushed over the actress, with many dropping multiple red-heart emojis. A fan called her "cute," and another fan stated, "I'm just admiring her costume and the whole look she has, too beautiful."

It was last month that a source close to the ex-couple informed us about their decision to mutually call it quits. Meanwhile, a report by Siasat Times claimed that ‘marriage’ was the bone of contention between both of them. However, the two are yet to make any statement on their decision.

On the professional front, Tamannah will be next seen in Odela 2, which is set to release later this month on April 17, 2025.

