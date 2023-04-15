Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Run Time and Censor Details: Salman Khan's Eid entertainer passed by CBFC

Salman Khan's Eid entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and co-starring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati, is less than a week away from its release. The excitement for the film is increasing as the days pass by and the advance bookings are to begin very shortly in India while they have already begun in few international circuits. Meanwhile, the film has been censored by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) and is all set to hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Has Been Certified U/A. Runtime Is 2 Hours And 24 Minutes

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been certified U/A by the CBFC. No major changes have asked to be made by the certification body. The runtime of the film will be 2 hours, 24 minutes and 7 seconds (02:24:07) which is a very reasonable run time for a family entertainer. The first half is 1 hour, 16 minutes and 44 seconds long while the second half is of 1 hour, 7 minutes and 23 seconds.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Has 8 Songs Of Which 5 Are Proper Songs And 3 Will Play In The Background

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be having 8 songs of which 5 are properly picturised songs and 3 songs are the one's which will play in the background. The songs Naiyo Lagda and Yentamma have struck a chord with the masses. Songs like Jee Rahe The Hum, Bathukamma and Billi Billi have also been appreciated by the target audience. The trailer was recently released and it gives a good idea of what the audiences can expect as they go into watch the film. One thing that is visible from the assets of the film that have released so far is that it has been mounted very well. The production value is great and a genuine effort to create a big screen spectacle is visible

Salman Khan Has An Exciting Slate Of Movie Releases Ahead

Salman Khan has produced Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan under than banner Salman Khan Films. The film is co-presented by Zee Studios. After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he will be seen in YRF Spy Universe's next biggie, Tiger 3 where he will reprise the role of Avinash Rathore. Katrina Kaif we continue to reprise her role of Zoya. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Decision on Salman Khan's next Eid release shall be taken after the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He will also be a part of YRF Spy Universe's biggest project yet tentatively titled Tiger Vs Pathaan where he will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.

