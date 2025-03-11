Perfect Marriage Revenge actress Jung Yoo Min welcomes her first child seven months into marriage

Jung Yoo Min is now a mother! On March 11, the actress shared the joyful news with her fans on Instagram, posting a heartwarming series of black-and-white photos featuring herself and her newborn. Although the baby's face is not visible, their tiny hands and feet have already stolen fans' hearts. Congratulations have been pouring in from her fans and industry acquaintances, welcoming the little one into the world.

Her Perfect Marriage Revenge co-star, Kang Shin Hyo, also congratulated her and added thumbs-up emojis to his message. In the photos, 33-year-old Jung Yoo Min can be seen holding the little one close to her heart and looking at them fondly. The baby arrived seven months into her marriage to her non-celebrity husband . The couple tied the knot in August 2024 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Following the wedding, the actress wasn’t seen in any new projects, and her pregnancy explains why. Her last work was the May 2024 thriller series Connection , for which she won Best Supporting Actress.

During her acceptance speech at the 2024 SBS Acting Awards last December, she surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy. Jung Yoo Min shared the award with her Connection co-star Yoon Sa Bong, who was just as stunned as the other attendees at the award show.

In a heartfelt speech, Jung Yoo Min made a profound announcement, declaring, "This year has been a truly special year for me." She then revealed the joyous news that she was expecting a child. The room erupted in cheers and applause as the audience congratulated her on this special occasion.

Overcome with emotion, Jung Yoo Min continued, "I got married after safely wrapping up filming for the drama Connection, and today, I'm standing here with a precious baby growing inside me."