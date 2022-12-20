“Psychologs magazine helped me change my perspective about mental health,” says actor Rushad Rana

However, with time the world has witnessed a significant change in people’s acceptance towards mental health and so the dynamics of Bollywood have also evolved. Filmmakers and writers are making a genuine attempt to deal with mental illness more sensitively and also are trying to spread awareness about it through their work. This can also be seen in the movies like Dear Zindagi, Taare Zameen Par, Tamasha, etcetera. Even celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ileana D'Cruz, and Honey Singh have opened up about their own struggles. In the midst of all this, recently, Rushad Rana who is a well-known actor and influencer talked about the importance of mental health.

Let’s rewind to a couple of decades ago when Bollywood and mental health did not share a very good relationship. Back then almost every kind of mental disorder was termed as ‘madness’ in the movies. “Iski dimagi halat theek nahi hai, ise door raho”, “ye pagal hai, apne aap sai he baat karta rehta hai”, were among a few phrases that one could often hear in the glamour world’s hit cinemas because the portrayal of mental health was a joke or rather a taboo.

While sharing his views about mental health Rushad Rana shared that some time ago he came across Psychologs which is a magazine related to mental health. He told how reading that magazine has changed his perception of mental issues and how has it provided him with a better understanding while increasing his knowledge as well. Rushad Rana further said, “Earlier mental health was a not-so-comfortable topic for me and was rather something that I lacked knowledge about. However, a few months ago I came across the Psychologs magazine that gave me so many insights and help me evolve. The facts, advice, real-life stories, etcetera were a few contents in the magazine that played a huge role in increasing my understanding. I suggest that everyone should read this magazine as it is doing a good job in changing how mental issues are seen.”

While commenting on Rushad Rana’s words and further adding about Psychologs magazine, the Editor In Chief, Arvind Otta, stated, “With Psychologs our only aim is to make people aware that mental health problems are very real and that they do have severe effects. Our readers have always appreciated us and it was one of our biggest boosters. However, when influential people like Rushad Rana take their platform to speak about us and spread awareness about Psychologs, it is definitely an integral achievement for us. Even some time ago actor Bakhtiyaar Irani appreciated us and highlighted how the magazine helps manage day-to-day stress. Each day the whole team is striving to raise awareness and provide resources to those who need them, to ultimately make a difference in the life of anyone who is struggling.”

Psychologs, which is India’s first Psychology Magazine offers a diverse range of knowledge about a plethora of topics from the field of psychology. The most intrinsic quality of the magazine is that it does more than just provide knowledge, it also ensures to help people build a connection with psychology in their daily life. The magazine publishes articles, makes videos, and even has events, and campaigns on a variety of mental health-related subjects, such as how to manage stress, how to deal with anxiety, and how to forge wholesome relationships. The magazine has a readership of more than 18 lakh and its digital version reaches about 20 lakh people. Psychologs magazine provides India's largest mental health professional directory to the public, which includes therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists and psychiatric nurses. Even each month, two to three sessions are held at colleges and high schools by team Psychologs to educate young people about mental health issues. All this time they only have the motive of breaking the stigma.