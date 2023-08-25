Aakhri Sach Episode 1 and 2 Review: Tamannaah starrer suffers from amateurish treatment of a solid story

Plot:

Aakhri Sach is inspired by the Burari deaths that shocked the nation. Tamannaah essays the role of inspector Anya, who looks to solve the complicated case of 11 mysterious deaths in a household.

Episode 1: Delhi wakes up to horrific news of a family of 11 found dead. With no suicide note or evidence pointing towards domestic problems, inspector Anya suspects murder.

Episode 2: One of the deceased Rajawat brothers, Bhuvan, has a tragic past that haunted him. Anya now has two possible suspects - a dead woman's fiancè and a notorious criminal gang.

What works:

The story of Aakhri Sach, inspired by a real life incident, has enough juice in it to account for an intriguing premise. The first couple of episodes are a major letdown but there are a couple of interesting characters to watch out for, as the series movies forward.

What doesn't:

The execution in the first couple of episodes is really amateurish. For a show based on 11 mysterious deaths, there's so much that can be extracted from the subject matter but the makers treat the film like a daily soap that doesn't intend to get its viewers hooked, booked or intrigued. There is no shock-value atleast in the first couple of episodes. The story plays out very casually, making the incident look far less spooky and scary than it actually is.

Watch the Aakhri Sach Trailer:

Aakhri Sach Show Performances:

Tamannaah Bhatia is quite routine in her role of inspector Anya. One would expect her to look more daunting and intimidating than what she looks in the series so far.

Abhishek Banerjee seems like the one to be watched out for, as the series progresses further.

Other actors in the show are very ordinary or caricaturish so far.

Aakhri Sach Episode 1 And Episode 2 Final Verdict:

The first couple of episodes of Aakhri Sach are a major letdown. The show so far has not been able to do justice to the subject matter. One can hope that the show picks up through its course since this is what the story deserves.

