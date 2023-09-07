Haddi Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui led gruesome gangster drama is a laudable cinematic achievement

Plot:

Set against the backdrop of modern ruins in the NCR, the movie delves into the life of Haddi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a rookie transgender, who comes from Allahbad to Delhi, to join a gang of transgenders and climbs up to the top of the criminal food chain to avenge his family who was wronged by a mighty powerful gangster-turned-politician.

What works:

Haddi is a gruesome gangster revenge drama that is raw, riveting and spine-chilling. It is very aspirational in its belief. The story is very nuanced and the characters are wonderfully written. The cold-blooded approach that we are used to seeing in films directed by Kashyap, Scorsese, Fincher and Tarintino, is used very effectively. The Kinnar community and the trans-community is represented appropriately. The background music is terrific and the songs, particularly Beparda, are beautiful. The actors in the film have outdone themselves and really deserve a lot of praise. The third act of the film is excellent.

What doesn't:

Haddi is incoherent. The film's pacing changes as per convenience. There are times when the film feels racy and then there are times where you feel that the screenplay is lagging. Nonetheless, the interesting premise is able to hold the film together and the last 40 odd minutes elevate the subject matter.

Watch The Haddi Trailer

Haddi Movie Acting Performances:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is remarkable as Haddi. He's an actor par excellence and truly embodies the character that he essays onscreen.

Anurag Kashyap as Pramod Ahlawat is intimidating and daunting. The director-actor manages to be a part of yet another terrific story.

Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub has a short but effective and important role. The love track of Ayyub and Siddiqui's characters in Haddi is very sensitively handled.

There are a host of other brilliant actors in the film that really deserve accolades.

Haddi Movie Final Verdict:

Haddi is no ordinary film. It is a one of its kind revenge drama that really hits hard. There's a lot to talk about the film but it can't be said without spoiling the film for those who plan to watch. Yes, the film can feel incoherent and choppy but the essence of the film comes across perfectly. It is a film that has the ability to stay with you days after it is watched. You can watch Haddi on Zee 5, now.