PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan makes sure to follow the COVID 19 protocols as she steps out in the city

Sara Ali Khan keeps it comfy and classy and made sure to greet the paps as she got clicked today.
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan makes sure to follow the COVID 19 protocols as she steps out in the city
Sara Ali Khan has not just been a talented actress who is known for her good looks. But the Pataudi princess has also emerged as a fashion icon and never misses out a chance to make heads turn with her fashion sense. Be it a red carpet event, airport look, gym look or a casual outing, Sara often shells out major fashion goals. Needless to say, the Love Aaj Kal actress also keeps the paps on the toes every time she steps out in the city.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Sara once again grabbed the eyeballs as she stepped out in casuals today. The actress was clicked by the shutterbugs as she was heading towards designer Manish Malhotra’s house. In the pics, Sara opted for an all purple look as she wore a purple jacket paired with matching shorts. She had completed her look with a pair of white sandals and a baby pink coloured tote bag. The Kedarnath actress had made sure to follow the COVID 19 protocol and wore a mask. Besides she was also seen waving at the paps.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. Now, she will be seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film has been shot in various locations in India and reportedly, Sara will be seen in a double role in the film. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan is buzzing with energy as she gears up to take on the day & it will leave you with smile; WATCH

