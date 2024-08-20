Sweet Home actor Yuk Jun Seo to participate in Single's Inferno season 4 as contestant; Report

Sweet Home actor Yuk Jun Seo will be appearing in Single's Inferno 4 according to recent reports. The upcoming season of Single's Inferno is expected to premiere in January 2025. Anticipation runs high as fans eagerly wait to see which new twists will be thrown at the contestants and how the dynamics between the new set of participants play out.

According to Star News' report of August 20, actor and artist Yuk Jun Seo has been confirmed to participate in Single's Inferno season 4. Single's Inferno is an entertaining dating reality show for singles which takes place on a remote island called Inferno, which they escape if they become a couple. Season 1 was released in December 2021, and the latest Season 3 was released in December 2023.

Yuk Jun Seo was formerly in the military. After joining the Navy as a non-commissioned officer in December 2014, he served in the UDT/SEAL (UDT/SEAL) since 2016, before being discharged from the military as a sergeant in February 2019.

He currently works as an artist, model and actor and has appeared in the hit series Sweet Home 2 and 3 in the supporting role. The artist also recently took up boxing and shares his journey on his Instagram. He is managed by IOK Entertainment.

Single's Inferno is a popular South Korean dating reality show where attractive singles from various backgrounds are stranded on a deserted island. The catch is that participants must form mutual connections to escape the island and spend a night at a luxurious paradise for romantic dates. If that fails to happen, the contestants have to continue their hard life on the island. Additionally, one's age and profession can only be disclosed on paradise and not on the island.

The show blends drama, competition, and romance and effectively captivates viewers with relatable emotions and unexpected twists. This made the show a hit both in South Korea and internationally.

