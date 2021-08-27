EXCLUSIVE: Roshan Mathew says Alia Bhatt & Darlings costars are 'incredible'; Calls it a memorable experience

Malayalam cinema's golden boy, Roshan Mathew has his hands full, with some interesting projects in the kitty. Known for his phenomenal performances in films like Moothon, Choked, C U Soon and Kuruthi among others, Roshan Mathew will soon be seen sharing the screen space with in their upcoming film, Darlings.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Roshan shared his experience of working with Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in Darlings. "It's a lovely film and a very exciting script to read...I hope it comes out well. It was entirely a different experience from everything I had done so far. It is a much bigger platform that I have worked on and these 3 actors- Alia Bhatt, Shefali and Vijay Verma they are amazing. Again, I went in knowing they are great actors and I didn't expect to have such a great time just watching them work and getting to play and do scenes with them. It has been a sort of very memorable experience and it is so like everything around you disappears when a scene with them, that's beautiful. They are incredible," Said Koode actor.

Billed as a quirky story of a mother-daughter duo, Darlings is helmed by Jasmeet K Reen. The film is being co-produced by and Alia together under Red Chillies' Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions.