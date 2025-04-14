Dasettante Cycle OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Hareesh Peradi starrer Malayalam drama online

Dasettante Cycle is a Malayalam family drama that hit the big screens on March 14. Directed by Akhil Kavungal, the film was well-received by the audience, especially for Hareesh Peradi's performance. If you missed watching the movie in theaters, don't worry, as it has now landed on OTT.

When and where to watch Dasettante Cycle

Advertisement

Dasettante Cycle began streaming on Manorama Max from April 13 onwards. The announcement was made on the OTT giant’s social media handles. It read, "'Dasettante Cycle,' a family film written and directed by Akhil Kavungal and starring Hareesh Peradi and Anjana Appukuttan, will be released on Manoramamax from April 13..."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Dasettante Cycle

Dasettante Cycle follows the story of Dasan, a frustrated and disillusioned security guard whose mundane life takes a turn when a series of unexpected events begin to unfold. As his family's journey progresses, they find themselves caught in situations that challenge their values and beliefs.

Through these experiences, the film delves into pressing social issues, shedding light on class disparity, dignity of labor, and personal growth. Dasan’s transformation and the people he meets along the way bring forth emotional and thought-provoking moments.

Cast and crew of Dasettante Cycle

Advertisement

Dasettante Cycle is a Malayalam family drama written and directed by Akhil Kavungal. The film is produced by Hareesh Peradi, Bindu Hareesh, and Sudeep Pachatt. The cast includes Hareesh Peradi, Kaathal Sudhi, Vaidi Peradi, Anupama, Kabani, Anjana Appukuttan, and Rathnakaran.

Meanwhile, the film’s visuals are captured by cinematographer Rahul C Vimala, with music composed by Gireesan A.C and lyrics by Thomas Hans Ben. The background score is handled by Prakash Alex. Murali Beypore takes care of the art direction, while the editing is done by Jomon Cyriac.

Dasettante Cycle did well in theaters despite clashing with other releases like The Waiting List: An Antidote, Aaranyam, Uttavar, Dexter and more.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on upcoming OTT releases.

ALSO READ: Varsham on OTT: Where to watch Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan's romantic actioner as it gears up for its re-release