Ajith Kumar CONFIRMS he will compete as a driver in 24H Dubai 2025 race after previously saying he wouldn’t participate
After claims of stepping away from racing in the 24H Dubai race due to a recent accident, it is now confirmed that Ajith Kumar will be partaking in the race slated on January 11, 2025.
Ajith Kumar recently announced stepping away from partaking in the racing series 24H Dubai and remaining as the team owner. However, AK’s manager Suresh Chandra has officially confirmed that the actor-racer will be racing on January 11, 2025.
The official confirmation was made by Suresh Chandra via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The tweet said, “Ajith sir is racing today. While remaining as the Team Owner for Ajith Kumar Racing, he will be driving for Ajith Kumar Racing by Razoon in a short while.”
See the official tweet here: