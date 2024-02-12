Ajith Kumar’s best friend and director Vetri Duraisamy’s dead body recovered after 9 days of search

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Today on 12th February, the dead body of the late Vetri Duraisamy, son of former Chennai mayor Saidai Duraisamy and also the director of Endravaathu Oru Naal was recovered from the banks of River Sutlej, following a heavy search operation of up to 9 days. The body was retrieved at around 2 PM on Monday, from the Kinanur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Vetri Duraisamy, aged 45, was reported missing on February 4th, when his car met with an unfortunate accident on the road. The family of the late Vetri Duraisamy had also announced a reward worth 1 crore for anyone who found out the location of the director. Vetri was traveling with his friend Gopinath, aged 32 who survived the crash with major injuries and is now being treated at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

The driver of the car, Tenzin was found dead on the spot of the accident. According to an article published by NewsBreak, Tenzin is believed to have suffered a heart attack while driving the vehicle, leading him to lose control of the four-wheeler. As a result, the car toppled over, with all three men seated inside. Vetri Duraisamy and Gopinath were reportedly in Shimla to check out locations for Vetri’s next film.

The search operation involved officials from the state, with drones also being used to carry out the task. At last, Vetri Duraisamy’s dead body was located nearly 3-6 kilometers away from the spot of the accident after 9 days of search operation. According to reports, the body has now been shifted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla for the postmortem. Following this, the mortal remains will be handed over to the family of the deceased.

Vetri Duraisamy’s bond with actor Ajith Kumar

People are mourning the loss of this beloved soul, with fans of actor Ajith especially distraught over the matter. Vetri Duraisamy and Ajith have always shared a close bond, and have been spotted together on multiple occasions.

RIP Vetri Duraisamy!

