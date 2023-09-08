Chandramukhi 2 release date postponed? Raghava Lawrence starrer faces delay

Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2, which is scheduled to be released on September 15, got postponed. Rumors are rife that the film will not be released this Friday as planned. It reported that the release date has been pushed to September 28th. However, an official announcement from the makers is yet to be made.

The Chandramukhi 2 release date pushed due to post-production

Chandramukhi 2 release date has reportedly been postponed. According to the latest reports, the flick will be out in cinema halls after 15 days. The reason for the delay is said to be the post-production grind.

Chandramukhi 2 trailer and promotions

The makers of Chandramukhi 2 have officially announced that the Telugu pre-release event will take place on September 11, 2023, starting at 6 PM. This extravagant event will be hosted at Hyderabad’s prestigious JRC Convention Center. The cast and crew are expected to grace this occasion. A few days ago, the grand audio launch of the sequel took place last month in Chennai.

A few days ago, the trailer of Chandramukhi 2 was released and tells the story of Chandramukhi and Vettaiyan's life story and the revenge that has been buried for over 200 years in the big palace. Raghava is essaying the role of Vettaiyan Raja, previously portrayed by veteran actor Rajinikanth in the 2005 film Chandramukhi.

About Chandramukhi 2

Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2, Lyca Productions is bankrolling the film. Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani has composed music for the upcoming film. The film features an ensemble cast including Vadivelu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Menon, Srushti Dange, Mithun Shyam, Mahima Nambiar, Rao Ramesh, Vignesh, Ravi Mariya, Suresh Menon, T. M. Karthik, and Subiksha Krishnan in supporting roles. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Chandramukhi 2 is reported to be a prequel, which will narrate the story of Vetayan and Chandramukhi. The horror comedy film has a cult following because of Rajinikanth's swag, Jyothika's finest performances, and humor. The second part has set huge expectations. However, it is to be awaited, and watch if Chandramukhi 2 will do justice to the blockbuster first part, Chandramukhi.

