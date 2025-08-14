Coolie: Rajinikanth’s full movie leaked online within hours of release

Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film, Coolie, is out in theaters today (August 14). While the fans enjoy the action and brilliant performances from the stellar star cast, the complete movie was leaked online within just hours of its release in cinema halls.

The pirated version of the film has been available to stream, even before the film completed a whole day on the big screens.

Advertisement

According to media reports, the movie is available in various versions ranging from 240p rips, which aren’t too good, to 1080p prints, which are premium quality. The move, however, has hurt the film’s box office numbers.

All we know about Rajinikanth’s Coolie

As for the movie, Coolie marks the return of the South superstar on the big screens after Vettaiyan, which was released in 2024. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial revolves around Deva, a former gold smuggler. He looks to rise back to power and plans on stealing the technology that is hidden in the gold watches.

In the process, however, things take a deadly turn with multiple lives at stake. In addition to Rajinikanth, the movie also stars Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, and Upendra Rao.

Coolie has already broken multiple records in the Tamil cinema by clocking more than Rs. 100 crore in the pre-booking sales. If the market experts are to be believed, the movie will collect nearly Rs. 300 crore at the global box office.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the fans are loving the actor’s charm and swag that he exudes onscreen. The audience and the critics have penned their reviews, hailing Coolie to be a “blockbuster.” The movie clearly celebrates Rajinikanth’s 50 years in the cinema.

As for the issue of piracy, the versions leaked online could hurt the films in not just one but many ways. The copies have poor picture and sound quality and changed scenes, and the disturbance gets in the way of the movie.

Coolie is running in theaters successfully.

ALSO READ: Coolie Movie Review: Rajinikanth starrer is a stylish action entertainer but fails to live up to the hype