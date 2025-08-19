Legendary Sr NTR's daughter-in-law Nandamuri Padmaja passes away at 73, Balakrishna, Tejaswini reach for final rites

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Nandamuri Padmaja, the daughter-in-law of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (Sr NTR), passed away on August 19, 2025, at the age of 73. She was the wife of Nandamuri Jayakrishna, the second son of NT Rama Rao.

As per reports, she was suffering from age-related illnesses, which eventually led to her demise. Several members of the family, including brother-in-law Nandamuri Balakrishna and his daughter Tejaswini, have arrived to offer their condolences for the final rites.

Additionally, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is reported to have departed to take part in the funeral ceremony as well.

Watch: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Tejaswini offer condolences for Nandamuri Padmaja

According to a report by Gulte, family sources have claimed that Padamaja was suffering from breathing problems. She was admitted to a private hospital, and despite doctors’ continued efforts, she succumbed to illness.

As the eldest daughter-in-law of the Nandamuri clan, Padamaja was regarded as a respected and dignified figure. Interestingly, she was also the sister of senior politician Daggubati Venkateswara Rao.

Who is Nandamuri Jayakrishna?

For those unaware, Nandamuri Jayakrishna is the second son of NT Rama Rao and a film producer who works in Telugu cinema. He debuted in the film industry as a makeup artist, working with actors like Krishnam Raju and Vijayashanti.

Later on, Jayakrishna went on to become a film producer and is popularly known as the first filmmaker to pay Chiranjeevi a remuneration, offering him Rs 1116.

He is popularly known for producing the movie Mana Voori Pandavulu. Moreover, he also bankrolled several notable projects like Sita Ramulu, Krishnarjunulu, Manthri Gari Viyyankudu, Muddula Manavaralu, Vivaha Bhojanambu, Neekoo Naakoo Pellanta, 420, and more.

Now his wife, Nandamuri Padamaja, has sadly passed away after battling health issues. As the funeral is being conducted, several relatives, including BJP MP and Padmaja’s sister-in-law, Daggubati Purandeswari, are also making their way to offer their final respects.

