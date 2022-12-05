EXCLUSIVE : Chilla Chilla, the first song from Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu to be out on THIS date
Chilla Chilla, the first song from Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu has been penned by Vaisagh sung by Anirudh in Ghibran's music.
Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Thunivu directed by H Vinoth is set to hit the screens during Pongal 2023. The makers of the film have almost wrapped up the shoot of the much-awaited film and are gearing up to release the film's first song 'Chilla Chilla'. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, the first song Chilla Chilla sung by Anirudh in Ghibran's music will be out on December 9.
"Ajith will be seen in a massy avatar in the first song, a fast-paced dance number. It will also feature the lyric writer Vaisagh along with Ajith," reveals a source close to the development. Thunivu, the 61st film of Ajith is an action-thriller and will see the actor play a character with grey shades. The post-production work is going on in full swing.
Thunivu Vs Varisu
While Ajith's new posters looking menacing as a mass hero has taken social media by storm, Thunivu is also creating immense buzz for its clash at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu. The two Kollywood stars will face off at the box office after 8 years with their respective films Thunivu and Varisu.
Written and directed by H. Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor, the upcoming Tamil action thriller is scheduled to release in theatres on 11 January 2023, during Pongal.
Thunivu features Manju Warrier as the leading lady. This is her second Tamil movie after Dhanush's Asuran (2019).
Also Read| Thunivu New Posters: Ajith Kumar looks menacing as a mass hero