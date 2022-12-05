EXCLUSIVE : Chilla Chilla, the first song from Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu to be out on THIS date

Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Thunivu directed by H Vinoth is set to hit the screens during Pongal 2023. The makers of the film have almost wrapped up the shoot of the much-awaited film and are gearing up to release the film's first song 'Chilla Chilla'. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, the first song Chilla Chilla sung by Anirudh in Ghibran's music will be out on December 9.

"Ajith will be seen in a massy avatar in the first song, a fast-paced dance number. It will also feature the lyric writer Vaisagh along with Ajith," reveals a source close to the development. Thunivu, the 61st film of Ajith is an action-thriller and will see the actor play a character with grey shades. The post-production work is going on in full swing.