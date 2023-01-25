EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu to continue filming SSMB 28 until February end; Makers eyeing August 2023 release

"MB is currently shooting for the film's new schedule at a studio in Hyderabad. The makers will be filming action sequences in the next schedule, to be shot at 4 different sets in Hyderabad. Technically, Mahesh Babu will be taking no break and will continue filming for SSMB28 until February end," reveals a source close to the development.

2022, on the personal front, was a difficult year for superstar Mahesh Babu and his family. Emotionally it was challenging as he lost his brother, mother and father in the same year. While he might not be able to overcome the tragedy, Mahesh Babu is focused on finding strength by getting back to work. The superstar has begun shooting for one of the much-awaited Telugu films, tentatively called, SSMB 28. The film is helmed by Trivikram.

"As of now, the producers, Haarika and Hassine Creations have planned to release the film in August 2023, close to his birthday," adds the source.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde too has joined Mahesh Babu in the January shoot schedule for filmmaker Trivikram's next. Sreeleela plays one of the female leads in the film that is touted to be an out-and-out commercial entertainer.

Anbu-Arivu, the famous action choreographer duo is handling the stunt choreography. S Thaman has composed music for the highly anticipated project. The post-theatrical streaming rights of SSMB 28 have been bagged by Netflix.

The untitled project marks the third collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas after Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

SSMB29

Mahesh Babu has also joined hands with SS Rajamouli for a new project, tentatively called SSMB29. MB's first Pan-Indian film, SSMB 29 will be a globe-trotting adventure and is written by Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad. The pre-production work on the film has already begun.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajamouli’s writer father, KV Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that he was exploring the idea of making an African Jungle Adventure.

Commenting on the same, Mahesh Babu exclusively told Pinkvilla, “There are multiple ideas being discussed and we have not zeroed in on anything. It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film.”

