EXCLUSIVE: Srinidhi Shetty: People aren't expecting anything in KGF 2 after what they've seen as Reena in Pt 1

In KGF: Chapter 2, Kannada actress Srinidhi Shetty will continue reprising the role of Reena Desai. Since she had approx 5-10 minutes' role in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1, Srinidhi thinks the audience is not expecting much of her in Part 2 as well. However, the audience will be in surprise, says Srinidhi in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla ahead of the film's mega release.

"What people have seen as Reena in the first part, naturally they are not expecting anything in the second part. Because they think, 'usmein kuch nai tha toh ismein kitna hoga' (people think I didn't have anything to play in the first part, I won't have even in the second). People will be in for surprise in KGF 2. I'm not saying, I'm all over in the movie because there are so many characters but Reena's character is travelling with the plot. I can only say, you can see Reena definitely more than part one," says Miss Diva Supranational 2016.

Srinidhi Shetty I remember fighting with my parents for not letting me watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Srinidhi, who made her acting debut with KGF, spills the beans on being emotional and nostalgic on the last day of the film's shoot. "I did feel emotional also because somewhere we got connected not just overwork but also on get-togethers, team meetings. We became more like family. On the last day, I got this feeling of no more shoots, no Prashanth telling 'action' but yes, these people will always be there for me or anytime when I need to talk about something. We have this relationship of just one phone call away. This is like my home school, I started my career with KGF so naturally emotionally attached with the team," shared Srinidhi on her 6 years of journey with Prashanth Neel directorial.

Srinidhi was born in Mumbai but shifted to Mangalore when she was 5. Recalling the good old days of fighting with her parents to watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she said, "I watch a lot of Hindi movies. I'm a typical filmy bug kid. I remember fighting with my parents for not letting me watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai because I was young. I remember watching Hindi movies while travelling from Mangalore to Mumbai in buses. I always wanted to be on the other side of the screen while watching these films."

"This might sound typical, cliche answer but growing up it was always Shah Rukh Khan then Madhuri Dixit, Kajol. But now, all actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra these people inspire me a lot," the stunner added.

Asked about her upcoming projects or if she is going through scripts, Srinidhi spills the beans, "Last year, I got a few scripts, went through narrations, met directors but at times, I didn't find script part interesting or something or other didn't work. Honestly, I don't regret of whatever I did not take up."

Srinidhi who has got national exposure at a very early stage of her career says producer Vijay Kirgandur is a 'gem of a person' and someone who lets the action speak louder than words.

She further went on to address Prashanth Neel as a father figure. "Prashanth is not just a director but also a mentor, sometimes like a father figure, brother, counsellor, he plays all the roles. I can rely on him when I need clarity," she said while sharing her experience of working with the KGF team.

"Yash being Yash, he is absolutely a sweet person. I got to learn from him that patience is the key," she signed off.