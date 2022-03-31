EXCLUSIVE: Srinidhi Shetty was anxious, in pressure after KGF 1; Recalls her first day with Yash on sets

Miss Supranational 2016, Srinidhi Shetty feels KGF was a risk worth taking. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the stunner opened up on feeling pressure after the release of KGF: Part 1. She says, "People who started with me in 2016, have already done 10 movies and so it does affect a little bit."

Srinidhi Shetty It was a conscious decision and equally a risk as people keep saying female actors have a self-life in the industry.

"I knew then that I would have only 5 mins part in the film. Yes, the waiting can get too much for your family, friends in terms of that you are now getting younger and time is running. 'You are only holding on to KGF and doing nothing else. what is wrong with you.' People can talk like this and in times of pandemic you cannot do much but people who started in 2016, have already done 10 movies so it does affect a little bit. I will not lie, I have gone through that of being anxious but I knew the end results, how the movie will turn out to be. The whole movie is beautifully made. I have seen the whole process, so trying to be confident," says Srinidhi who started her acting journey with KGF in 2016.

The actress who has spent a major part of her life in Mumbai and Mangalore, reveals it was a conscious decision to keep herself away from signing in any film until KGF's release. However, she did manage to sign Tamil action thriller film Cobra alongside Vikram in 2019.

"When I signed KGF, I decided to let it release and then I will do something else but it got divided into 2 parts. I knew it will take 3-4 years but deep down I wanted to hold on to KGF to come out. In between, I found a nice script, a director which I felt like doing. I signed Cobra but yes, it was a conscious decision and equally a risk as people keep saying female actors have a self-life in the industry. I was holding on to this pressure and didn't want to sign any films in between. Even if it's just 5 movies in 10 years, I would be really happy and look back on the movies I have been part of. I don't want to rush, but be careful," Srinidhi confesses after being associated with the KGF franchise for 6 years.

She adds, "I'm going slow but it is also uncertain, because who knows I might get something after this. I might also not get anything. It's a risk itself."

Srinidhi Shetty It doesn't affect you now but also just because you are a part of a Pan-India movie, it doesn't make you a star.

Srinidhi Shetty recalls her first meeting with Yash on sets and calls it a 'smooth journey'. "It was our first schedule in 2017, I was very nervous because I used to watch his films in theatres and now acting with him. He was so relaxed, chilled and made me comfortable. Initially, I would just acknowledge and get that comfort but after that, it was one smooth journey because he is a very focused actor. If there were any inputs needed, he would help me. If I would need time to compose myself and start acting for a shot, he would wait. I feel lucky to have him as a co-star for my first film."

The film industry loves to typecast its actors and actresses. Asked if she has a fear of being typecast considering she has done only 2 films in 6 years, Srinidhi says, "I cannot generalise but speak for myself. It doesn't affect you now but also just because you are a part of a Pan-India movie, it doesn't make you a star. You are an actor and if you are working well, your actions will speak louder. I myself feel like a beginner even now."

KGF: Chapter 2 releases on April 14, 2022.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Khushbu Sundar opens up on her TV comeback, actresses being judged & massive body transformation