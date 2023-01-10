Jessica Chastain to Scott Derrickson, Hollywood stars' praises for RRR prove it's a pan-world visual spectacle

SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles is the biggest movie in Indian cinema. The film emerged as a global sensation with fans and critics alike praising the big-screen spectacle. After the film was released in March, it earned a phenomenal performance at the box office and glowing reviews. The film offered a visual spectacle and pulled the theatres out of the pandemic lull. After running for 50 days in theaters, RRR released Zee5 in South languages and on Netflix in Hindi. And soon it became the most talked about film among Hollywood moviegoers and celebrities. The film received acclaim and applause from western audiences, Hollywood critics, and artists for its visuals, lead actors' performance, storyline, cinematography and other facts. With the RRR euphoria reaching all the corners of the globe, it was later released in countries like the United States, Los Angeles, Japan and more. The response from the western audiences was massive in theaters, they went gaga over Naatu Naatu song, Jr NTR's scene of attacking goons with animals and more. RRR made everyone stuck to the screen with no language barrier and it's amazing.

From famous directors like the Russo Brothers to Joe Dante, Scott Derrickson, Joseph Morgan, Aaron Stewart-Ahn and many others, the movie RRR continues to collect admirers and has broken several records and exceeded expectations. As RRR creates more wonders, take a look at the Hollywood celebs who were awestruck by RRR. Russo Brothers Directors of Avengers: Endgame and The Gray Man, the Russo Brothers, Joe, and Anthony, expressed their admiration for ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli and RRR. "It’s big at the moment because of Netflix, RRR was a great movie. I thought it was really a well-done epic, (with) nice strong themes, great visuals and a really powerful story about brotherhood," Joe Russo told PTI." Jessica Chastain Academy Award-winning actor Jessica Chastain gave a shout-out to RRR. "Watching this film was such a party," she wrote retweeting a post on the film. Replying to the actress' tweet, the makers wrote, "Jessica, you enjoying RRR made us happy." Nathalie Emmanuel Last month, Game Of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel tweeted also heaped praises on film, Naatu Naatu song and more. She tweeted, "RRR is a sick movie and she explained in a separate post: "Sick as in GREAT btw." "Also the dance-off… other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was 'Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango' then to the Englishman," she wrote alongside a picture from the song ‘‘Naatu Naatu’ is part of the music (original song) Oscars shortlist no one can tell me otherwise."

Jason Blum, Jason Blum, the founder of the production banner Blumhouse has boldly predicted that RRR will take home the Academy Award for ‘Best Picture’. “I’m going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar, (sic)” read the tweet. JJ Abrams JJ, who is known for directing the Hollywood films Mission: Impossible III (2006), Star Trek (2009), Super 8 (2011), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), introduced SS Rajamouli at the IMAX screening of RRR in Los Angels. The American filmmaker said it was his privilege to introduce Rajamouli as he was a big fan of the Telugu film. The American filmmaker added he was astonished to find out that Rajamouli shot for RRR for 328 days when he talked to him about the film. "This movie is incredible and I love it. I love his exuberance, I love his friendship, I love his heart. I love what it says about fighting for what's right. I love the music, the setting, and the fever dream madness of this movie is more fun that you'll have in theatre that you can imagine than any other film. It's so wonderful," he gushed. James Gunn and Scott Derrickson James Gunn, the director best known for his work in MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Suicide Squad, has shown some love for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. American filmmaker Scott Derrickson, known for directing the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer "Doctor Strange", says he watched S S Rajamouli's blockbuster movie "RRR" with his family to ring on his 56th birthday. Dropping a video of an action sequence from RRR, the Doctor Strange filmmaker wrote, "To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it.," He further added that the "animal release fight had me literally screaming." The official handle of RRR thanked the acclaimed director for his praise and wished him a happy birthday.