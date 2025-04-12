Jailer 2: Ramya Krishnan reflects on 26 years of Padayappa as she reunites with Rajinikanth for first day of action flick shoot

Rajinikanth has joined the sets of his upcoming film Jailer 2 and was recently spotted in Kerala, where he arrived to shoot a crucial portion of the film. He was also joined by his former co-star and actress Ramya Krishnan, who is set to play the role of his on-screen wife in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Baahubali actress shared a selfie from the sets of Jailer 2. She expressed how the day turned extra special for her, as it also marked 26 years since the release of her film Padayappa, in which she shared the screen with Rajinikanth.

Check out the post here:

Ramya Krishnan wrote, “26 years of Padayappa and 1st day shoot of Jailer 2.” For those unaware, the senior actress’ antagonistic role in Padayappa remains iconic, and her performance is still hailed as a fan favorite even today.

Coming back to Jailer 2, it is the much-anticipated sequel to the 2023 movie starring Rajinikanth in the lead. The rest of the production is currently in full swing, with some schedules of the actioner already completed by the makers.

With Jailer 2, Thalaivar will return to the screens as the massively lauded character ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, a former jail warden who lost his only son, a police officer.

The musical score of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Besides Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan, the cast also includes SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa Menon, and more.

As for Rajinikanth’s other projects, the actor is also in the spotlight for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, which is set to hit the big screens on August 14.

Another action flick in the pipeline, this film will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan’s War 2, which is scheduled for release on the same date.

