Sivakarthikeyan reacts to rumors of 'attracting' Thalapathy Vijay's fanbase, politely takes a dig: 'No one can...'

Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up to hit the big screens with his action thriller Madharaasi, slated to release on September 5, 2025. During the movie’s pre-release event, the actor responded to comments about ‘attracting’ Thalapathy Vijay’s fans, as the superstar is reportedly retiring from acting.

Sivakarthikeyan reacts to claims of ‘stealing’ Thalapathy Vijay’s fans

Talking at the Madharaasi event, Sivakarthikeyan emphasized that fans cannot be persuaded into following someone else. The actor noted that loyal fans are earned only through years of hard work.

The actor-producer said, “Many people are saying that I am trying to steal his (Thalapathy Vijay) fans. No one can steal followers like that, my friend. Fans are actually a power. When Vijay sir said he’s gonna do his last film and enter politics, each of his fans followed him.”

“Even when Ajith sir dissolved his fan clubs years ago, fans didn’t bat an eye and still follow him. On the other hand, Kamal sir, an artist unlike any other in India, his fans still stand with him because he is a true artist. Also, Rajini sir, he has been a superstar for 50 years because of his fans,” SK added.

The Amaran actor added that just like them, stars like Suriya, Vikram, Simbu, and Dhanush enjoy their own dedicated fanbases.

Concluding his speech, Sivakarthikeyan said, “No one can take away others’ fans. We have to earn fans through our own hard work. Within my strength, as an actor for 13 years, I managed to attract a few people as my fans.”

About Sivakarthikeyan starrer Madharaasi

Madharaasi is an upcoming action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan. The flick follows the journey of an individual who goes to any lengths to accomplish a personal quest.

The film features Kantara Chapter 1 fame Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead with Vidyut Jammwal playing the antagonist. It also stars Biju Menon, Monisha Vijay, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and more in key roles.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is musically composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking the musician’s third collaboration with the director after Kaththi and Darbar.

Looking ahead, Sivakarthikeyan is currently filming for the period drama, Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. The upcoming movie portrays Ravi Mohan as the main antagonist while Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali play co-leads.

