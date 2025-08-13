Lokesh Kanagaraj's emotional letter to Rajinikanth ahead of Coolie celebrates Thalaiva's 50 years of unmatched legacy

Legendary actor Rajinikanth completes half a century in the Indian film industry today (August 13). The superstar has been receiving congratulatory messages across the nation for achieving this huge milestone. Rajinikanth has been unstoppable ever since he stepped into acting, and now the megastar is gearing up for his upcoming film, Coolie. Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj penned a sweet note for the megastar as he completed 50 years in the acting world.

Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj pens emotional letter to Rajinikanth

Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to congratulate Rajinikanth. The filmmaker reflected on his journey of shooting for Coolie with the megastar and mentioned how it is a 'special film' of his journey. Lokesh expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to work with Thalaiva.

Lokesh Kanagaraj also shared unseen BTS glimpses from Coolie sets with his message. He wrote, "#Coolie will always be a special film in my journey, and the reason this film shaped up the way it did with everyone pouring their hearts and love into it is because of you, #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir."

Take a look at Lokesh Kanagaraj's emotional letter to Rajinikanth-

His message further continued, "Will forever be grateful for this opportunity, and the conversations we’ve shared both on and off the film! These are moments I will always cherish and never forget. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for continuously inspiring all of us and hearty congratulations on completing 50 glorious years of making us love you, learn from you, and grow with you! We Love you #Thalaivaa."

Advertisement

As Rajinikanth completed 50 years, many are thanking him for his valuable contribution to the Indian film fraternity.

Speaking about Coolie, the movie is one of the most anticipated films of the megastar. The film features Rajinikanth as Deva, a former daily-wage worker with a sinister past. When a powerful, corrupt syndicate threatens the life of his friend, Deva is forced to return to his violent roots to seek justice. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is the main antagonist in this film.

Along with Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, Coolie boasts many prominent stars like Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. The film is witnessing record-breaking advance ticket sales. Coolie has received an A certification from the Censor Board

To note, Rajinikanth's Coolie is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan's War 2 at the box office as both movies are scheduled to release on August 14, 2025. War 2 also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What is 65-year-old Nagarjuna's secret to having a fit physique and good looks? 74-year-old Rajinikanth comments