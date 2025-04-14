Long Drive actress Supritha Sathyanarayan announces engagement to Chandan Shetty: ‘Found my home in your arms’

Kannada actress Supritha Sathyanarayan rose to fame with her stints in films like Rugna (2022), Drive (2023), and Aarambham (2024). After winning the hearts of her fans with her spectacular performances on-screen, the diva has finally released a major update about her personal life.

Taking to her IG handle, Supritha announced her engagement to social media content creator Chandan Shetty. The actress dropped a monochrome photo with her fiance as the two seemed caught in a loved-up moment.

Check out the post here:

The diva looked extremely gorgeous, clad in a traditional avatar befitting a bride-to-be. She wore a beautiful saree draped perfectly for the occasion. A half-tied hairdo adorned with real flowers, bespoke jewellery and her million-dollar smile curated a beautiful moment on her engagement.

On the other hand, Supritha’s fiance, Chandan, looked dashing in a sherwani as he lovingly looked at his wife-to-be.

Sharing the post, the Kannada starlet penned a long note as she expressed excitement for starting a new chapter of her life. She mentioned how from the first moment on, Chandan’s voice used to bring butterflies in her stomach and how his smile means the world to her.

An excerpt from her note read, “I promise to choose you every day, in every lifetime, and in every possible way. I love you Kanda, I found my home in your arms and my heart belongs to you forever. With you everyday is a fairy tale.”

As per reports, Supritha’s fiance Chandan is said to be a software engineer besides his popularity as a social media influencer. However, there has been no update as of yet about the actress’ impending nuptials, and fans can only speculate when she would finally tie the knot.

Congratulations, Supritha and Chandan!

