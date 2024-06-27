Malayalam actor Siddique’s elder son Rasheen passes away

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of the death of an individual.

Malayalam actor Siddique has lost his elder son Rasheen owing to health complications today, (June 27, 2024). The deceased was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi due to respiratory issues, and despite the intervention of medical professionals, Rasheen succumbed to respiratory failure. He was 37.

In a shocking turn of events, Malayalam actor Siddique’s elder son Rasheen has breathed his last in the early hours of Thursday. As per reports, he was struggling with health issues related to respiration for quite some time.

Rasheen was taken to the hospital after complaining about severe breathing problems, but unfortunately, he could not recover. His untimely demise has left a void in the lives of those who knew him, particularly his family and close friends.

Rasheen is survived by his father and his younger brother, Shaheen Siddique who is also an actor, known for his roles in several Malayalam films. As per Money Control, his father often referred to Rasheen as a special child, expressing his love and pride for him in numerous interviews in the past.

Last year, Shaheen introduced his elder brother to the media during his wedding festivities. Photos of the family, including Shaheen's wife Amrutha Das, Siddique, and Rasheen, went viral on the internet.

In interviews, Shaheen has mentioned how Rasheen was always the first to know about the happenings in their lives, highlighting the deep connection they shared.

Who is Siddique?

For those who are unaware, Siddique is known for his contribution to Malayalam cinema. He is known for his movies like Naa Bangaaru Talli, Christopher, Aa Neram Alppa Dooram, and others. Siddique has received several awards including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performances in Sasneham Sumitra and Choonda in 2004.

Apart from being an actor, Siddiqui is also a producer. He ventured into production by co-producing the film Nandanam (2002) under Bhavana Cinema. In 2013, he received the Nandi Special Jury Award for Naa Bangaaru Talli.

Pinkvilla extends deepest condolences to Rasheen Siddique's family!

