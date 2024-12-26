Marco Day 6 Kerala Box Office: Mollywood's blood-filled thriller gallops to Rs 25 crore; Braves Mohanlal's Barroz

Unni Mukundan, who was last seen in Garudan this year, has brought his new release in cinemas. Titled as Marco, the Malayalam film hit the screens on December 20 during the Christmas weekend. Directed by Haneef Adeni, it has completed six days of its release in theaters. Marco clashed with Mufasa: The Lion King, Vanvaas, and UI last Friday and is also running parallel to Pushpa 2, Baby John, Rifle Club and others.

Marco Collects Rs 3 Crore On Day 6 in Kerala, Total Reaches Rs 25 crore

Bankrolled by Cubes Entertainments, Marco earned Rs 4.45 crore on the opening day at Kerala box office. It maintained Rs 4.55 crore on the second day, followed by Rs 5 crore, Rs 4 crore, and Rs 3.55 crore on Day 3, Day 4, and Day 5 respectively.

On Wednesday, i.e. a day after Christmas, Unni Mukundan-starrer grossed Rs 3.30 crore in Kerala. The cumulative six-day collection of Marco now stands at Rs 24.85 crore gross in its home state.

Day-Wise Collections Of Marco In Kerala Are As Follows:

Days Gross Collections In Kerala Day 1 (Friday) Rs 4.45 crore Day 2 (Saturday) Rs 4.55 crore Day 3 (Sunday) Rs 5 crore Day 4 (Monday) Rs 4 crore Day 5 (Tuesday) Rs 3.55 crore Day 6 (Wednesday) Rs 3.3 crore Total Rs 24.85 crore

Marco vs Barroz vs Rifle Club

Marco, the much-hyped Mollywood film which has been running successfully in theaters so far, now has new competition, Barroz starring Mohanlal. It is yet to witness if Unni Mukundan can dominate Mohanlal-starrer in the coming week with New Year knocking at our doors. The gory action thriller is also competing with Aashiq Abu's directorial Rifle Club headlined by Vijayaraghavan.

Advertisement

Marco collected close to Rs 50 crore globally in six days including Kerala, the rest of India, and overseas. Unni Mukundan's Malayalam film has the potential to lure the audience and is eying to hit the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in coming days.

Produced by Shareef Muhammed, Marco also features Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Anson Paul, and Yukti Tareja.

Watch The Official Family Teaser Of Marco Here:

Marco Plays In Theaters

Marco plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for the action-thriller yet? Don't miss watching Unni Mukundan's new film in theatres.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Marco Day 1 India Box Office: Mollywood biggie takes a banging start; Grosses over Rs 4 crore on boxing day