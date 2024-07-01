Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan’s Kalki 2898 AD wins its first ever award amid box office rampage, Nag Ashwin reveals

Kalki 2898 AD has become a showbiz sensation since its release on June 27. Some of the big names from the Indian film industry have expressed their excitement about the Nag Ashwin-directed film.

Icons of Indian cinema like Thalaivar Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, and many others couldn't resist the Kalki craze, sharing their candid reactions on social media.

A new feather on Kalki 2898 AD’s crown

The 600-crore flick has added a brand new feather to its cap, bagging its first-ever award. Interestingly the award has come up from none other than Baahubali fame actor Rana Daggubati.

The Virata Parvam actor hosted the Kalki 2898 AD promotional event in Mumbai and lauded the film director with a customized figure of Star Wars’ iconic character Darth Vader.

Sharing a picture of the figure on his Instagram story, Nag Ashwin penned, "Kalki's first award...From the one and only @ranadaggunati."

Furthermore, the image features the iconic Darth Vader holding a surfboard in hand and it indicates the star director might enjoy a vacation after the immense box-office success of Kalki 2898 AD.

In response to the story, Daggubati re-shared it, writing "Many more to come" along with a few lit emoticons.

Check out Rana Daggubati's story below

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin's ambitious mythological sci-fi drama, Kalki 2898 AD, is making waves at the box office. The Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan starrer film has earned 415 crores in the initial three days.

Advertisement

The film is a fusion of the Hindu epic Mahabharata with futuristic science fiction elements including an AI-driven car Bujji, a fascinating world of complex, and many more. Kalki is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD.

Apart from the immense appreciation for the leading actors, the film has grabbed attention for some exciting cameo appearances as well.

What is your experience with the multi-starer film? Let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD fever takes over Japanese fans as they come all the way to watch Prabhas starrer in Hyderabad