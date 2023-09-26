Raghava Lawrence takes blessings from 'Guru' Rajinikanth ahead of Chandramukhi 2 release; PICS

Raghava Lawrence is gearing up for the release of Chandramukhi 2, a sequel to Rajinikanth's blockbuster film Chandramukhi 2. Ahead of the big release, Raghava Lawrence visited the superstar at his residence and took blessings. The actor is reprising Rajinikanth's iconic character Vettaiyan Raja in Chandramukhi 2.

The choreographer and actor took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of his visit to 'Guru' Rajinikanth. From sequel announcement to release, the Kanchana actor always made sure to take blessings from Rajinikanth, who made Chandramukhi the cult classic film. Raghava also mentioned he wished the Superstar on Jailer's success.

Taking to Twitter, Raghava Lawrence wrote, "Hi friends and fans, Today I met my Thalaivar and Guru @rajinikanth to wish him for jailer’s blockbuster success and got blessings for #Chandramukhi2 release on September 28th. I’m so happy. Thalaivar is always great. Guruve Saranam."

He is essaying the role of Vettaiyan Raja, previously portrayed by actor Rajinikanth in the 2005 film Chandramukhi. There are huge expectations as he is stepping into the role played by superstar and fans can't wait to watch him. Recently, during the Telugu promotions of Chandramukhi 2, Raghava Lawrence said, "Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi are the biggest influence on him. The actor said, Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth have had a significant influence on me, which is why I strive not to mimic them in movies. Rajinikanth sir provided valuable suggestions for Chandramukhi 2 which were executed really well”

About Chandramukhi 2

Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2, Lyca Productions is bankrolling the film. Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani has composed music for the upcoming film. Mahima Nambiar is the second lead actress in Chandramukhi 2.

Chandramukhi 2, which is said to be a prequel, unfolds when the family returns to the palace where Chandramukhi, now infamous as a vengeful spirit, resides. Going by the trailer, the film right a dose of horror, comedy, and action as well. Chandramukhi 2 is all set to hit the theatres on September 28 after getting postponed from September 15 due to technical delays.

