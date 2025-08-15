Inside Ram Charan’s Rs 38 Crore Hyderabad Bungalow: A 25,000 Sq Ft royal mansion that looks like a Mahal

Ram Charan is currently working on his next flick, Peddi, slated to release on March 27, 2026. While fans await his next big-screen appearance, have you ever taken a look at his stunning home in Hyderabad’s posh area, Jubilee Hills? If not, here’s your chance.

Ram Charan’s palace-like residence in Hyderabad

According to a report by Magic Bricks, Ram Charan’s regal residence spans an impressive 25,000 sq ft, offering a serene and luxurious living space. A paved pathway, lined with a lush green garden, leads up to the grand entrance, which simply feels like a painting come to life.

The white-colored home, accented with elegant glass panels, gives the appearance of a modern-day palace. An extended outdoor area offers a spacious and comfortable patio area, perfect for gatherings and family time.

Modern interiors with a touch of tradition

Upon entering the home, one could easily understand the impeccable taste Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have in terms of their home’s design. The interiors seamlessly blend modern aesthetics with traditional heritage, making it the perfect amalgamation of both worlds, as if stepping inside a Nizami prince’s home.

A large window keeps the vibrancy alive, and the black-and-white floors of the home add a touch of royal elegance. The home also features several wooden artefacts and curated collections from around the globe, making the decor stand out with a unique character.

How much is Ram Charan’s home worth?

Ram Charan’s luxurious home in Hyderabad is not just for him and his wife, but houses three generations of the Konidela family. With his father, Chiranjeevi, often being part of his daily life, the home stands as a symbol of familial love, especially for his daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

As per a report by Koimoi, Ram Charan’s home is worth a whopping Rs 38 crore.

Ram Charan’s next movie

Ram Charan is next set to appear in the lead role for Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The sports action drama is set against the backdrop of a village-based cricketing tournament.

With Janhvi Kapoor playing the female co-star, the movie includes actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in key roles. Additionally, the film is musically crafted by AR Rahman.

