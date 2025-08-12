'Ram Charan 200': Upasana explains the special meaning behind her husband's contact name

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela are undoubtedly one of the most successful power couples in Telugu cinema. While the RRR actor rules the big screens, his wife is a successful entrepreneur and a true boss lady.

But did you ever wonder how she might have saved her husband’s number in her phone?

How is Ram Charan’s number saved in Upasana’s phone?

In a conversation with the YouTube channel, Curly Tales, Upasana was asked how she had saved Ram’s number in her phone. In response, the businesswoman replied, “I have it saved as Ram Charan 200, because that is the number of times he has changed his number.”

Continuing the conversation, Upasana was asked which of Ram’s movies she considers her personal favorite. The star wife revealed that she loves all his films, especially since she gets to witness firsthand the efforts he puts into each project.

She highlighted, “I love all of his movies, because I know the amount of hard work that goes behind them. Now, I sound holier than thou, so let me say… I like RRR; he put in a lot of effort in RRR, Magadheera, and Rangasthalam. But I love Nayak, that was the first movie set I went to after I got married.”

Upasana’s unforgettable wedding moment

For those unaware, Upasana Konidela is the Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Charity. She is the daughter of Shobana Kamineni and the granddaughter of Dr Prathap C. Reddy.

Upasana tied the wedding knot to Ram Charan in December 2011. Reflecting on her wedding day, the leading entrepreneur recalled an unforgettable moment.

In her own words, “I was so overwhelmed and nervous on that day, but the sweetest thing was how everyone started chanting as I walked. Another moment I can’t forget is, the security didn’t let me in at my own wedding. I had to put my car window down and tell them who I was.”

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan is next set to appear in the lead role for Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The sports action drama is set against the backdrop of a village-based cricketing tournament.

With Janhvi Kapoor playing the female co-star, the movie also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, and many others in key roles. Additionally, the film’s music is composed by AR Rahman.

