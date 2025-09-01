Ram Charan shares BTS PIC from Peddi music session with AR Rahman, confirms first single is 'coming soon'

Ram Charan is currently working on his next film, Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The upcoming sports action drama is slated to release on March 27, 2026. Ahead of its release, the RRR actor shared a BTS picture, hinting that the first single from the movie will be unveiled soon.

Ram Charan shares BTS picture feat. AR Rahman

Advertisement

Sharing an image via his official Instagram handle, Ram Charan was seen alongside director Buchi Babu Sana and AR Rahman at the latter’s studio.

The actor wrote, “#Peddi – an AR Rahman musical. The maestro has captured the soul and emotion of #Peddi like never before. Our first single is coming soon — stay tuned!”

While the official release date of the single has not been announced, it will be interesting to see Ram appear in an AR Rahman musical for the first time.

See the post here:

About Peddi

Ram Charan is slated to appear in the lead role for Peddi. The sports action drama is set against the backdrop of a village-based cricketing tournament.

With Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead, the movie also features actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, and several others in key roles.

Ram Charan’s upcoming films

Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, the political action drama told the story of an honest IAS officer who goes head-to-head with a corrupt politician.

Advertisement

Charan played dual roles alongside an ensemble cast featuring Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and others. The movie is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Despite the hype prior to release, the movie failed to make an impact among critics and audiences.

Moreover, it is expected that Charan will next work with director Sukumar for the tentatively titled movie, RC17. However, reports suggest that the project might require more time to materialize.

Interestingly, the film will mark the second collaboration between Ram and director Sukumar after their blockbuster venture, Rangasthalam.

Recent reports also indicate that the actor may work on a film under the producer Naga Vamsi's banner, although an official announcement is still awaited.

ALSO READ: Is Lokah 2 in the making? Tovino Thomas likely to lead Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer superhero sequel