Ram Pothineni will be back with Skanda 2? Here’s what we know

The energetic star Ram Pothineni and the acclaimed mass director Boyapati Sreenu have left audiences in awe with their latest blockbuster opening, Skanda. Released just yesterday, this action-packed extravaganza has not only set the box office on fire but has also left fans ecstatic with the promise of a thrilling sequel. The same was promised by the makers at the end credit of the movie.

Will there be a Skanda part 2?

Skanda, which stars Ram Pothineni in the lead role alongside the talented Sree Leela and Saiee Manjrekar, took a commendable start at the worldwide box office by grossing an impressive Rs 14.75 crores on its opening day. What's even more remarkable is that the film's numbers saw substantial growth as the day progressed, turning the tide in its favor.

Fans of the actor-director duo, Ram Pothineni, and Boyapati Sreenu, were not only treated to high-octane action sequences and captivating storytelling but were also in for a surprise at the end of the movie. As the credits rolled, the makers announced the upcoming sequel, leaving audiences buzzing with excitement.

However, it is to be noted that the director of Skanda has not yet confirmed the sequel.

The movie's journey began with a slightly lower morning turnout, but as word of mouth spread and the evening and night shows commenced, the audience flocked to theatres, filling them to capacity. The electrifying chemistry between Ram Pothineni and his co-stars, along with Boyapati Sreenu's signature style of filmmaking, undoubtedly played a pivotal role in drawing crowds to cinemas.

Meanwhile, what makes Skanda even more special for Ram is that it has shattered his own records, marking a significant milestone in his career. The film's opening collections have comfortably surpassed those of his previous blockbuster, iSmart Shankar.

As Skanda continues to dominate the box office, fans eagerly await more details about the upcoming sequel, which is sure to take the excitement to a whole new level.

Work front of Ram Pothineni

Work-wise, in addition to Skanda, the Kandireega actor disclosed his upcoming partnership with Puri Jagannadh once again, this time in the sequel to iSmart Shankar titled Double iSmart Shankar.

