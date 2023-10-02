Skanda box office collections: Ram Pothineni, Boyapati film BOMBs with Rs. 36 crores Worldwide weekend

Telugu film Skanda had a poor showing at the box office during its first weekend, as the film turned out to be a Disaster for its stakeholders. The Ram Pothineni led film grossed Rs. 33 crore approx at the Indian box office during its four day extended weekend, earning Rs. 17.50 crore share.

The film had a somewhat decent start on Thursday, though not nearly enough for the high costs involved. The film failed to get the reception right and collections came down heavily over the weekend. Coming off the blockbuster success of Akhanda, the Boyapati Sreenu directed film fetched a huge Rs. 40 crore for Telugu states theatrical rights but was able to earn back only Rs. 16 crore over the weekend.

The box office collections of Skanda at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday: Rs. 12.75 crore

Friday: Rs. 6 crore

Saturday: Rs. 6 crore

Sunday: Rs. 8 crore

Total: Rs. 32.75 crore

The film did poorly outside Telugu states, with Karnataka collecting Rs. 2 crores this weekend. There were Tamil and Hindi dubbed versions of the film as well, but they turned out to be washouts. Overseas, the film earned USD 400K over the weekend, with USD 300K of that coming from the United States. The lifetime GROSS overseas will end up less than the rights fetched by the film.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Skanda is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 11.50 crore (Rs. 5.75 crore share)

Andhra: Rs. 13.50 crore (Rs. 7.15 crore share)

Ceeded: Rs. 4.50 crore (Rs. 3.10 crore share)

AP/TS: Rs. 29.50 crore (Rs. 16 crore share)

Karnataka: Rs. 2 crore (Rs. 1 crore share)

Rest of India: Rs. 1.25 crore (Rs. 0.50 crore share)

India: Rs. 32.75 crore (Rs. 17.50 crore share)

