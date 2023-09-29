Skanda Day 1 Box Office: Ram Pothineni led mass-actioner takes decent start; Grosses Rs 14.75 crores worldwide

Ram Pothineni's much awaited film Skanda, directed by Boyapati Sreenu, and co-starring Sree Leela and Saiee Manjrekar among others took a decent start at the worldwide box office as it collected Rs 14.75 crores gross. The opening was slightly lower in the morning but there was substantial growth in the evening and night shows. These are Ram's career best numbers, comfortably greater than the numbers that iSmart Shankar.had registered earlier.

The opening day numbers of Skanda are deemed as decent, primarily because of the high prices that the film has been sold at. The APTS rights have been sold for Rs 40 crores and the rest of the rights in India and overseas have been sold for Rs 4 crores. The extended weekend, along with decent word of mouth should hopefully ensure that Skanda proves to be a safe venture for its investors.

The territorial breakdown for the gross box office collection of Skanda in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 4.95 crores (Rs. 2.72 crores share excluding gst)

Ceeded - Rs. 1.80 crores (Rs. 1.35 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 4.96 crores (Rs. 3.32 crores share including hires. Rs 2.64 crores excluding hires)

AP/TS - Rs. 11.71 crores (Rs. 7.39 crores share including hires. Rs 6.71 crores excluding hires)

Karnataka - Rs. 0.75 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 0.15 crores

North India - Rs. 0.10 crores

Rest Of India - Rs 1 crore (Rs 0.48 crores share)

All India Total - Rs. 12.71 crores (Rs. 7.87 crores share including hires. Rs 7.19 crores excluding hires)

The worldwide breakdown for the gross box office collection of Skanda is as follows:

Total India - Rs 12.71 crores (Rs. 7.87 crores share including hires. Rs 7.19 crores excluding hires)

USA - 185k USD

Rest - 60k USD

Total Overseas - 245 thousand USD = Rs 2.04 cr (Rs 0.81 crores share)

Total Worldwide - Rs 14.75 crores (Rs 8.68 crores share including hires. Rs 8 crores excluding hires)

About Skanda

When a girl is held hostage and her father admits to crimes he didn’t commit, one man (Ram Pothineni) must find a way to fulfil his father’s promise and bring them justice.

Where And When To Watch Skanda

Skanda can now be watched at a theatre near you

