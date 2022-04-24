Pushpa 2 will go a notch up, Allu Arjun to have catchy lines; REVEALS dialogue writer Srikanth Vissa-EXCLUSIVE

'Pushpa Ante Flower Anukuntiva...fire'- Srikanth Vissa is the man behind this world-famous dialogue from the film Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. Srikanth Vissa, who penned the dialogues for blockbuster Pushpa is now leaving no stone unturned to bring in the best and beyond expectations in Part 2. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Telugu dialogue writer reveals they are planning to go a notch up with Pushpa: The Rule.

Asked if he ever expected dialogues, from part one to go this viral, Srikanth replies, "it was quite unexpected that the dialogue will have such massive reach. Most of the dialogues from the film got that kind of reach. We are going notch up with Pushpa 2 and bringing such more dialogues."

Srikanth Vissa along with Sukumar is trying his best to bring on such signature dialogue for AA in Pushpa part 2. "The effort is always there. We try to bring such lines that reach the audience in every way. In Pushpa one it worked, in part 2, we are expecting it to be bigger and better. Definitely, you will see too many catchy lines in Pushpa 2," reveals the dialogue writer of Sukumar's directorial.

"There's unbelievable pressure. We have to exceed the expectations and work towards it," he adds.

Srikanth Vissa, who was lauded by Sukumar for his work in Pushpa says it is not an easy task to impress Sukumar Garu and that dialogues keep evolving till the last date of the shoot.

"Dialogues are something that is always a work in progress. With Sukumar Garu, it is never the final version. We keep working on it till the shoot is over. Even in dubbing, we try to improvise the dialogues so that is a continuous process. The script keeps evolving till the release date. I cannot say how much time because writing dialogues takes time as much as it takes time to finish the film. It's a process, the story keeps evolving and Sukumar Garu is never satisfied with what's given. He will try working on it all the time as he keeps trying many versions of one scene," shares screenplay writer who has a busy lineup with multiple big-ticket movies in his kitty including Ravi Teja's Ravanasura and Tiger Nageshwara Rao.

Srikanth also reveals that 'there are many action sequences between Fahadh and Allu Arjun. Fahadh is one of the committed, dedicated actors I have come across."

