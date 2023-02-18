Shivarajkumar and Narthan join hands for the prequel of Mufti titled Bhairathi Ranagal; See Poster

Actor Shivarajkumar and director Narthan have finally teamed up for an upcoming film titled Bhairathi Ranagal. The duo have come together for the prequel of their blockbuster film, Mufti. The film is bankrolled by Geetha Pictures Banner, who marked their production debut with Shivarajkumar's Vedha. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a silhouette poster of Shivarajkumar. The poster shows the actor sitting on a chair with one leg on the other. Sharing the exciting news, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the makers wrote on Twitter, "The Era, Where It All Began! #BhairathiRanagal Is Here."

Take a look at Shivarajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal poster here:

About Bhairathi Ranagal Narthan and Shivarajkumar's new film Bhairathi Ranagal is titled after his character from Mufti, which was released in 2015. Shivarajkumar played the role of the local Robin Hood, a heroic outlaw of his town. The character became a huge hit among the audience, and special mention was made of Shivanna’s body language. The prequel will narrate the story of his origin and how he became a crime lord. Actors, who were part of Bhairathi’s life in Mufti, will reprise their roles in this version as well. Bhairathi Ranagal was supposed to be Shivarajkumar’s 125th film. But due to his other commitments and Narthan's not completing the script, the film couldn't take place as his 125th film. Mufti became a massive hit in 2015. In fact, because of its craze even after many years, the film is also being remade in Tamil. The Tamil version is titled Pathu Thala and features Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik in the lead role. AR Rahman is the music composer for the movie.

