Su From So OTT Release: When and where to watch blockbuster Kannada comedy drama film online

Su From So, the Kannada-language horror comedy drama film, hit the big screens on July 25, 2025. Following its theatrical run, the movie is slated to arrive on a streaming platform soon. Here are the details about its digital debut.

When and where to watch Su From So

Su From So is officially confirmed to release on the OTT platform JioHotstar and will begin streaming from September 9, 2025. The platform shared the update as part of its upcoming release catalog on the app.

Official trailer and plot of Su From So

Su From So explores the tale of Ashoka, a youngster who has a crush on Sulochana, a spirit that has possessed him. As a series of comedic supernatural events unfold in his village, the villagers must band together to rid themselves of the ghost once and for all.

The film strikes a balance between themes of comedy and social drama, emphasizing the effects of rumor, superstition, and personal histories on the lives of the characters.

Su From So recently became the highest-grossing venture in Kannada cinema for 2025 and received positive reviews from critics. The film is also credited with bringing large crowds back into theaters following blockbusters like KGF, Kantara, and 777 Charlie.

Following its Kannada release, the film was dubbed in Malayalam and hit the screens across Kerala on August 1, 2025, after being distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. It was also a commercial success.

Cast and crew of Su From So

Su From So features actors like Shaneel Gautham, JP Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, Raj B Shetty, Pushparaj Bolar, Mamtha Shetty, and many more in key roles.

Written and directed by JP Thuminad, the film is produced by Raj B Shetty, Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, and Ravi Rai Kalasa under the banner of Lighter Buddha Films.

The film’s musical tracks were composed by Sumedh K, while the background scores were crafted by Sandeep Thulasidas, an associate of Sushin Shyam. S Chandrasekaran handled the cinematography, and Nithin Shetty served as the editor.

Looking ahead, Raj B Shetty will appear alongside Shiva Rajkumar and Upendra Rao in the upcoming movie 45. He is also part of the cast in Bandar, starring Bobby Deol and directed by Anurag Kashyap.

