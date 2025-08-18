Rumored lovers Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s cosy candid moments at India Day Parade in New York go viral, fans can’t keep calm

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's recent pictures from the India Day Parade in New York celebration are going viral online, and fans are going wild. The two have reportedly been dating for quite some time now. While they haven’t officially accepted their relationship, speculation about their romance has been rife. Rashmika and Vijay often tease fans by sharing pictures from the same locations or with their subtle comments on each other's posts.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda attend parade together

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda snapped together in New York. As Grand Marshals, they led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York. The grand event took place as the duo and other dignitaries hopped onto a vehicle and paraded the Madison Avenue route on August 17.

Some of their candid photos from the event are trending on the internet, and fans are delighted to see their beloved couple together. In these images, their undeniable chemistry is evident.

The actress looks stunning in a printed off-white dress complemented by a beautifully embellished georgette dupatta. Meanwhile, the Kingdom actor is dressed in an off-white embroidered sherwani. Rashmika is seen holding the national flag. Both are captured candidly as they gaze at each other.

In some shots, they are smiling broadly while posing for the cameras. The rumoured lovebirds are surrounded by a large crowd here. This event marked their appearance together after several years amid rumors of their serious relationship.

Advertisement

Fans reaction

After these pictures surfaced on the internet, they went viral within the blink of an eye.

Fans who lovingly addressed them as ‘Virosh’ can’t keep calm as they have seen Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda together after ages. One fan wrote, "Uhhh finally omggg I’m pinching myself."

Another user commented, "Finally seeing them." One more fan commented on these snaps, "My fav jodii," and so on the heartfelt comments continued.

Speaking about their alleged romance, it has been quite some years now since rumors of their relationship have been on the internet. In recent interviews, they have separately confirmed that they are no longer single.

Workwise, the two stars worked together in two films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Rashmika and Vijay are set to reunite for director Rahul Sankrityan's movie, which is tentatively titled VD 14.

ALSO READ: When Rashmika Mandanna revealed her parents struggled to search for a place and pay the rent