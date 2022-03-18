Box Office: Etharkkum Thunindhavan First week box office; Eighth consecutive Flop for Suriya

Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan flopped with a sub Rs. 40 crores extended first week at the Indian box office. The box office woes for Suriya continues as E.T. becomes the eighth consecutive box office failure for him since 2013. The film had a very slow start and then the trending was quite ordinary despite decent audience reception. The two previous movies of the director had a slow start as well but went on to become sleeper Hits with Rs. 50 crores plus in Tamil Nadu, but here an all India Rs. 50 crores will take some good holds in the second week.

The day-wise box office collections of Etharkkum Thunindhavan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 10.50 crores

Friday - Rs. 5 crores

Saturday - Rs. 7.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 8.75 crores

Monday - Rs. 2.50 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 2 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 1.75 crores

Thursday - Rs. 1.50 crores

Total - Rs. 39.50 crores

Suriya starrer grossed Rs. 28.50 crores approx in Tamil Nadu in its first eight days. As seen with other films recently, the film dropped heavily on weekdays with Monday drop being 75 per cent from Sunday in the state. The following days had normal drops but the problem was they were collecting at very low levels. Numbers outside Tamil Nadu were dismal as well, with AP/TS earning a mere Rs. 6 crores (Rs. 2.70 crores share). There was also a Hindi dubbed version, but that was a complete washout,

The territorial breakdown of Etharkkum Thunindhavan for the extended week is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 28.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 5.90 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 2.10 crores

Kerala - Rs. 2.50 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 50 lakhs