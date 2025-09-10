Atlee drops MAJOR UPDATE on Deepika Padukone, Allu Arjun starrer AA22XA6’s location: PIC

Ever since Atlee announced that Deepika Padukone has joined forces with him in his next project, which also stars superstar Allu Arjun, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear more about this. The film, which is tentatively titled AA22xA6, is surely going to bring quite a revolution in Indian cinema.

In what promises to be Indian cinema’s biggest global event film, the director is leaving no stone unturned, or in this case, no desert untouched. The Jawan director is on a recce trip for the movie and shared a glimpse of one of the coolest locations.

Atlee shares an update about AA22xA6

Taking to his Instagram stories, the acclaimed filmmaker, Atlee, known for mounting spectacular mass entertainers like Jawan, Theri, and Mersal, has now set his eyes on the stunning Liwa Oasis in Abu Dhabi. He is considering this location as a potential backdrop for some of the film’s most high-octane sequences. The vast golden dunes, raw landscapes, and cinematic scale of the location perfectly align with Atlee’s vision of making AA22xA6 not just a film, but a visual event for audiences worldwide.

The small clip he shared on his story serves as a major update on the film, leaving the fans and audience excited for the global extravaganza that Sun Pictures, Atlee, and Allu Arjun are bringing. To see Pushpa: The Rule star stepping into Atlee’s world of grand storytelling and global canvas is shaping this project into a once-in-a-generation spectacle.

The combination of Atlee’s pulse-pounding narratives and Allu Arjun’s larger-than-life presence promises to create a cinematic storm. With global technicians expected to be on board, jaw-dropping action, and a story rooted in Indian sensibilities but crafted for the world, AA22xA6 is shaping up as a milestone project that could redefine the future of Indian blockbusters.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the cast of AA22xA6 has gotten even bigger now. According to highly placed sources, the director has roped in Rashmika Mandanna to play a key role in the film.

The Sun Pictures production is likely to release in 2026/2027 on the big screen across the globe, and will release in multiple global languages, making it a Pan-World spectacle. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

